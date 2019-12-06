South Doyle's Elijah Young named Gatorade Player of the Year

Elijah Young, senior running back from South Doyle, has been chosen as the Gatorade Player of the Year for Tennessee.

He is the first student to be chosen from South Doyle High School.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior running back rushed for 2,170 yards and 39 touchdowns on 245 carries this past season, leading the Cherokees (9-4) to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, which will be announced in December.

Young had verbally committed to the University of Missouri, but recently re-opened his recruiting options.

