Southeastern Kentucky counties dealing with flooded roads

Roads are closed in several Southeastern Kentucky counties due to flooding.

In Knox County, Turkey Creek Road is shut down past Jim Black Hollow Road.

Both ends of Kentucky 1527 are also closed, as well as Asher Branch Road and Elam Branch Road off Kentucky 229.

In Bell County, a mudslide is causing closures on Kentucky Highway 92.

Meldrum, Dorton Branch, Kentucky 190, Kentucky 2011, Kentucky 119 and Wiser Branch are also shut down because of high water.

A Bell County Sheriff's cruiser got stuck in a flooded road while trying to make a rescue. WKYT was also told a man had to be rescued from the roof of his car there.

There are also several roads closed in Whitley County. Leaders there don't expect them to reopen until Thursday evening.

Penny Lane, Briar Creek Park, Highland Park Drive through Lindenburgh Drive and George Hayes Road are all closed.

People are urged to use caution in the North Sixth Street area of Williamsburg.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the morning.

