Southern Skies Music Festival rescheduled to May 2021

Southern Skies Music Festival has been postponed to May 15, 2021 due to COVID-19.

According to a release, The Dirty Guv'nahs will remain involved as curators of the festival and are still planning on performing next May.

The festival will take place in World's Fair Park and feature musical acts, food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails and more.

All tickets will be honored for the new date and require no further action. For those needing a refund, all tickets purchased through Eventbrite prior to April 17, 2020 are eligible for a full refund.

Click herefor more information on how to request a refund.

Sherry Jenkins, Executive Director of Dogwood Arts encourages ticket holders to hold onto their tickets if they are able to, "Your purchase not only supports Southern Skies, and the staff, production team, artists and vendors associated, but all of the year-round programs and events that we produce."

For more information about the festival visit www.southernskiesmusicfestival.com

