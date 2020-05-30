SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit with two Americans

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, prepare to lifts off as the vehicle vents fuel, from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. The two astronauts are on the SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 5:20 PM, May 30, 2020

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- A rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company has lifted off with two Americans on a history-making flight to the International Space Station.

The spacecraft took off Saturday afternoon from the same launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, that was used during the Apollo missions to the moon a half-century ago.

The flight ushers in a new era in commercial space travel and marks the first time NASA has launched astronauts from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts took and from the space station.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 