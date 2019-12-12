Spark holds annual holiday party

Spark, an organization that helps people with disabilities gain access to adaptive technology & services, held their annual Toy Tech Holiday Party on Thursday night.

Spark specially designed toys for kids with disabilities to take home from the holiday party. / Source: WVLT News

The party was held at the Knoxville Museum of Arts from 5-8 pm. Spark describes Toy Tech as a dinner and choral concert with arts, crafts and activities for all ages.

Every year the group orders toys from Amazon and then adapts certain features on the toys to make them accessible to all kids. They are designed so that any child with or without disabilities can enjoy them.

Spark says they want to make toys fun for everyone.

"It gives you all kinds of warm fuzzies," said Libby Beidelschies with Spark. "It's a really good feeling and it's really nice to see the parents as well because sometimes I think we can forget about the parents in this whole process, especially at Christmas time when their kids aren't able to do all the Christmas stuff that other kids might be able to do, so it's really neat to not only see the child's reaction but to be able to see the parent's reaction of their child being able to do something that all the other kids can do."

During the event, dinner was served and live entertainment was available. The kids were able to play with the uniquely designed games and toys and then pick one out to take home after the event.

Spark has been holding this annual event for more than five years.

