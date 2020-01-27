Special Olympics State Games underway in Gatlinburg

The Special Olympics State Games are underway in Gatlinburg.

Hundreds of athletes have come from all over the state to show their skills and see who can get the gold.

“These athletes have competed and qualified in order to be here today,” said Amy Park with Special Olympics Tennessee.

Monday was a practice round, but Tuesday's time matters. From skiing to ice skating, these athletes could represent Tennessee to the nation.

“We will roll on up into a national game and then to a world game. We have several of our athletes here who are competing in snowboarding, skiing and skating who have actually qualified to represent Team USA in the world games,” said Parker. “We do anticipate awards to start around 10:30 or 11. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. There is definitely nothing more soothing for the soul than to see our athletes out here competing.”

After competing in snowboarding for the last four years, Will Ethridge will represent Team USA.

“In 2021, I’m snowboarding for Team USA,” Ethridge said.

