Special Veterans Day deals around East Tennessee

Businesses all around East Tennessee are showing their appreciation for everyone who has served in the military with special deals.

Free meals at O'Charley's

Veterans can eat for free at O'Charley's with their military ID. The restaurant also offers a 10% to vets all year around.

Free appetizer or dessert at Red Lobster

Veterans can get a free appetizer or dessert all day on Veteran's Day at any Red Lobster for pick up or at the restaurant.

Free lunch at Texas Roadhouse

Any veteran who visits Texas Roadhouse between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. can eat for free.

Free breakfast at Pilot

Veterans can get a free breakfast at Pilot between November 8 and 11.

Free games and food at Main Event

Veterans can play thirty minutes of games and get a special entre for free at Main Event all day on Veterans Day.

Free cake or latte at Cracker Barrel

Veterans can get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte at Cracker Barrel all day at any location.

Free food at Twin Peaks

Veterans can order free food from a select menu all day at Twin Peaks.