Special episode of The Young and the Restless to air Monday

One of daytime TV’s best-known actors is celebrating a milestone Monday.

Peter Bergman, who plays cosmetics mogul Jack Abbott, is marking 30 years on “The Young and The Restless.”

Monday the show airs a special episode taking a look back at “Smilin’ Jack’s” three decades as one of daytime’s most enduring characters.

Peter Bergman has been "Young and Restless" now for thirty years, as the sometimes kniving, always charming power player of Genoa City, Jack Abbott

Bergman says playing Jack is a joy. "There is a side to playing Jack Abbott that comes very easily to me, yes."

The Emmy Award winner has found himself entangled in hundreds of storylines - ranging from a stint as a morally challenged Wisconsin state senator to going to war with his corporate arch-nemesis, Victor Newman. that ongoing plot led to one of Bergman’s favorite storylines:

"So he stole Victor's woman and eventually he was going to make the trade with Victor to get Jabot back - you can have Nikki back - and oops he fell in love with her. That was fun to play."

He ended up marrying Nicki... Twice. He also married Phyllis twice. In fact, Jack's been married eight times, but he can't seem to find enduring love.

Bergman says he loves his character and he hopes to keep the drama going for many more years to come.

