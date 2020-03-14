Spectrum offering free internet access to homes with students

Charter Spectrum announced it will offer free access to broadband and WiFi services to households with students who do not already have the services.

Spectrum said free broadband and WiFi access will be available for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps.

"In the coming weeks, many Americans will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19 and Charter is focused on serving and supporting our 29 million customers. Americans rely on high-speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need," Charter-Spectrum said in a statement.

The company will also waive installation fees for student households. To enroll in the service call 1-844-488-8395.

