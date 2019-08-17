Sports Illustrated ranks Neyland Stadium Top 10 greatest stadium in college football history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT isn't just on the Rocky Top, it's also landing a spot on Sports Illustrated's Top 10 The Greatest Stadiums in College Football History.
Neyland Stadium came in number 8.
1. Rose Bowl, UCLA
2. Michigan Stadium, Michigan
3. Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame
4. Tiger Stadium, LSU
5. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State
6. Memorial Stadium, Clemson
7. Husky Stadium, Washington
8. Neyland Stadium, Tennessee
9. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida
10. Beaver Stadium, Penn State
