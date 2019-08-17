Sports Illustrated ranks Neyland Stadium Top 10 greatest stadium in college football history

It'll soon be football time in Tennessee, and the university announced the game times for the first three games of the season.
Updated: Sat 3:54 PM, Aug 17, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT isn't just on the Rocky Top, it's also landing a spot on Sports Illustrated's Top 10 The Greatest Stadiums in College Football History.

Neyland Stadium came in number 8.

The full list:

1. Rose Bowl, UCLA
2. Michigan Stadium, Michigan
3. Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame
4. Tiger Stadium, LSU
5. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State
6. Memorial Stadium, Clemson
7. Husky Stadium, Washington
8. Neyland Stadium, Tennessee
9. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida
10. Beaver Stadium, Penn State

Smokey the bluetick coonhound recently landed a spot on the Sports Illustrated for greatest mascot in college history.

