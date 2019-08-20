Spotify announces new parental control settings

Spotify will now allow parents to have more control over what their children listen to.

The company announced the app will soon add parental controls to the Premium Family Plan.

The new controls will allow parents to control the explicit content filters setting on all of their sub-accounts.

Once the feature is turned on, it can't be turned off unless the master account chooses to.

Spotify users already have access to filters, but this is the first time parents can set it up on their child's account.

Alongside the new parental controls, Spotify will add a new Family mic. The Family Mix feature will generate a family-friendly playlist.

The new updates are expected to be available in the fall.

