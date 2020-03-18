Spotify playlist promotes Knoxville artists during coronavirus outbreak

As more and more venues shut down over coronavirus concerns, Knoxville musicians lose opportunities to make a living.

To help people get a taste of Knoxville's music and to help Knoxville artists get recognized, an event promoter, Garrett Thomson, created a Spotify playlist full of area musicians.

In a news release, Thomson said, "So many artist depend on live concerts for their livelihood and the CDC limiting any public events to 50 or less for 8 weeks is likely going to impact local musicians in a huge way. That is why we have created a Spotify playlist for people to stream of Knoxville artists that are affected by this. We are encouraging all who are self quarantining and practicing social distancing to take this moment as a chance to stream this playlist and enjoy our local musicians and support them financially."

The playlist features The Thrift Store Cowboys and Blonde Bones, among others. To see the playlist and to help out the local art community, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.