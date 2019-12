If you're a Spotify user, you know that time of year is here! It's the unveiling of the music streaming service's Wrapped playlists.

Each year, Spotify uses its users' data to compile a list of your top artists of the year, your favorite genres of music, your top songs of the year and, this year, it included your top picks of the decade.

To get your wrapped list, go here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.