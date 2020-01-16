Spring Hill human trafficking sting leads to arrests

A two-day undercover operation by Special Agents with TBI Human Trafficking Unit and detectives with the Spring Hill Police department has resulted in the arrest of several men, including three who are charged with solicitation of a minor.

Starting January 9th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Spring Hill, authorities used a number of decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex.

As a result, detectives and agents arrested 11 men and booked them into the Maury County Jail.