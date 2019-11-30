Sprinkles to sun on Sunday

Sunday we'll wake up to clouds across the area and some lingering showers through the start of the day.

We'll wake up on Sunday some light rain, clearing through with patches of fog. We'll start the day around 51. For the drive to church it's going to be chilly, breezy at times and cloudy. By mid morning we'll work our way into the mid 50's and staying near 60 through the afternoon. By the afternoon sunshine will win out with winds calming, but still breezy at times.

The afternoon will be much better than the morning. It'll be nice and mild for you to head out to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra's third Chamber Classics performance of the season, Handel's Messiah, on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre.

Another Holiday performance happens downtown as well. At Knoxville's Bijou Theatre, Sunday, December 1, the Knoxville Community Band presents its annual holiday concert. The 3:00 p.m. performance is free.

Light the Park at Founders Park should kick off dry. It'll be a nice evening to get out of the house, watch the sunset and the holiday lights come to life at the park at 6:30 p.m. Temperatures will drop quickly though with the setting sun, so make sure you have some layers to add on after the sun goes down.

Monday brings cold air and chances for some light snow showers across the area, especially in the higher elevations through midday.

