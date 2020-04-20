Spurrier's favorite win over Tennessee, not what you might think!

He's one of those figures in sports whom Vol fans love to hate. The Head ball coach, Steve Spurrier, who turned 75 on Monday April, 20th.

Like many of us in the sports world, our colleague at ESPN, Chris Low, has had the opportunity to develop a working relationship with Spurrier over the years. Chris took the opportunity to reach out to the coach as he celebrates this milestone birthday and discussed with him, among other things, his favorite win against Tennessee.

Having grown up in Tennessee, Spurrier reveled in beating up on the Vols -- both on the field and at the podium. He was a combined 14-10 against Tennessee as a head coach at Duke, Florida and South Carolina, including an 8-4 mark at Florida.

He said his favorite win over Tennessee didn't come as a head coach, but when he was the Blue Devils' offensive coordinator and they beat Tennessee 25-24 on Sept. 4 to open the 1982 season.

"The World's Fair was in town, and they had Reggie White, Willie Gault, just a heck of a lot of good players," Spurrier told ESPN. "It was my first game coaching in Neyland Stadium. I had been there for games with my dad and brother growing up, but never coached there. So I already had chill bumps walking in there, and then the announcer comes on and says, 'It's Football Time in Tennessee,' and I almost had tears in my eyes. I was so jacked up. I was telling those guys on our staff, 'It doesn't get any better than this."

"Just a little boy from Tennessee coaching on Rocky Top. That was thrilling."

You can read more of Chris' interview with the Head Ball Coach at ESPN.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via ESPN. All rights reserved.

