St. Louis offers reward in unsolved cases of child shootings

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says the city suffering a rash of child deaths by gunfire this summer will offer a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of four children.

Police are shown investigating a shooting in St. Louis on Friday. The quadruple shooting took the life of an 8-year-old girl. (Source: KMOV/CNN)

At a news conference Saturday, Krewson said the city hopes the reward until Sept. 1 of $25,000 for each of four unsolved cases will encourage tips from the public. City officials have expressed frustration at the lack of cooperation in several cases, in part because of fears of retaliation from gangs and drug dealers.

At least a dozen children have been killed by gunfire in St. Louis since June. The latest was 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson, who died when fights broke out at a high school football exhibition Friday and shooting started.

Jurnee’s father, who did not provide his first name, said he dropped her off with his teenage nephew so she could attend a football game at Soldan High School as a reward for her good behavior, KMOV reported.

“By the time I got back home, I’m getting a phone call from my 7-year-old daughter saying that her eight-year-old sister has been shot,” he said.

He said he hopes his daughter’s loss inspires change in the city.

“I hope people learn from this," Thompson said. "For me the loss of my daughter, I love her dearly, I hope it just wakes people up to stop killing to each other.”

Copyright 2019 Associated Press and KMOV via CNN. All rights reserved.