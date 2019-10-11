Stabbing at Knoxville Park leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Knoxville Police said a man was left suffering life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at Victor Ashe Park on Friday, October 11, at around 1:10 p.m.

Police said said 58-year-old Frank Kincaid was detained and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Authorities said the victim and the suspect knew each other and were at a family event at the park when an argument turned physical.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. The victim's name has not been released, but KPD said the 30-year-old man was taken to U.T. Medical Center.