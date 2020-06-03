Stadium-sized asteroid will fly by Earth on Saturday

(Gray News) - On top of murder hornets and a pandemic, the people of Earth have a massive asteroid to worry about this weekend.

One about the length of a football stadium is expected to make a flyby on Saturday, according to NASA. Scientists call them Earth close approaches.

Of course, that’s close in space terms.

The asteroid, about 1,100 feet in diameter, is expected to miss our planet by about 3.2 million miles.

As a comparison, the average distance between the Earth and moon is about 239,000 miles.

So, the asteroid, with the not-so-sexy name of 163348 (2002 NN4), will be about 13 times farther away.

Asteroids fly by the Earth all the time.

Before the end of the weekend, at least eight other asteroids will make close approaches to Earth.

Astronomers are tracking thousands of asteroids, comets and other space objects that could potentially threaten our planet.

They plan to let us know if any get too close.

