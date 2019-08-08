Staff "failed to contact" parents after child was injured at Anderson Co. school

WARNING: This story has an image which could be considered graphic.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Parents of a Claxton Elementary School student said they were concerned after they were not informed when their son was injured while on the playground.

Denetra Freeman said her son, Shawn, was injured after he went down a slide on the school's playground. Her son's stomach touched the slide and suffered a burn, she said.

Freeman said the school did not contact her or her family, but they put a band-aid on her son's injury which she claimed made it worse.

She said the school's principal called her on Aug. 8 to apologize and claimed that miscommunication occurred.

A school official responded to WVLT's request for comment on the incident saying, "the injury was treated at Claxton, however, the staff did fail to contact the parent which is proper procedure in Anderson County."

Freeman said she wants to make sure parents get a call if anything happens to their child at school.

An Anderson County School spokesperson said, "Steps are being taken to correct and resolve this issue."

Freeman said health professionals told her that it could take her son weeks to heal, depending on how his body handles the injury. She said he was feeling better, but he was "still in a lot of pain."

A family member told WVLT News that the school board director had plans to sit down with Freeman and her son to discuss the matter on Friday.

