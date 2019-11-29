Stanley Black & Decker hammer recalled

According to KFVS select Stanley Black & Decker hammers were recalled on Nov. 27.

The specific hammers recalled were the 16 oz. wooden handle nailing hammers.

The tools were recalled due to the molded grip coming lose, posing a possible injury hazard to consumers.

Commission officials said consumers should immediately stop using the hammers and return them to Walmart in order to receive a refund in the form of a Walmart gift card.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the model number is STHT51454 which can be found below the STANLEY logo on the steel hammer head. The UPC code for the product is 076174514544 which can be found on the handle.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via KFVS. All rights reserved.

