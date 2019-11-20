'Young Dolly' announced as Grand Marshal for Gatlinburg Christmas parade

The actress who played a young Dolly Parton in the 2015 movie "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors," was named the Grand Marshal for Gatlinburg's 44th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.

The parade will take place on Dec. 6 and be broadcast in over 100 TV markets during the holiday season.

“We are so excited to announce Alyvia Alyn Lind as the grand marshal of this year’s parade,” said Mark Adams, CEO/President of Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. “She did such an amazing job portraying Sevier County’s most cherished daughter as Dolly Parton in the ‘Coat of Many Colors,’ and we hope this feels like a homecoming for her. We are honored to have her and excited for her to experience our vibrant parade with spectacular lights, costumes and music.”

Lind is also known for her role as Faith Newman in the CBS daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless." Lind played Dolly once again in the 2016 movie "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love." Her most recent role is in the Netflix series "Daybreak," where she stars as Angelica.

The Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade was named one of the top holiday parades in the country.

“The increased national exposure we’ll be receiving this year through extended television coverage is phenomenal,” Adams added. “Who wouldn’t want to be in Gatlinburg during the holidays? The Festival of Light Christmas Parade broadcast will give millions of Americans the opportunity to experience a Smoky Mountain Christmas from afar, and hopefully, we’ll see them here in person soon.”

The parade takes place on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on the Downtown Parkway and will feature sights and sounds of Gatlinburg's Winter Magic.

Floats will be decorated with one-of-a-kind displays of LED lights, marching bands, large balloons, dancers and holiday characters.