Starbucks 2019 holiday drinks released

Starbucks released its 2019 holiday drink collection for the 2019 season.

This year the coffee company rolled out four designs of holiday cups.

The menu features eight limited time drinks:

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Caramel Brulee Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Caramel Brukee Frappacino

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha Frappachino

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

The gingerbread latte is missing from the list this year, but Starbucks has not offered an explanation for why it has been discontinued.

