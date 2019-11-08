Starbucks 2019 holiday drinks released

(WVLT) — Starbucks released its 2019 holiday drink collection for the 2019 season.
This year the coffee company rolled out four designs of holiday cups.
The menu features eight limited time drinks:
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
Caramel Brulee Latte
Chestnut Praline Latte
Caramel Brukee Frappacino
Peppermint Mocha
Peppermint Mocha Frappachino
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
The gingerbread latte is missing from the list this year, but Starbucks has not offered an explanation for why it has been discontinued.
