Starbucks brings to-go-only store concept to US

Starbucks is bringing a new concept store, called “Starbucks Pickup," to New York near Penn Station.

They have not released an opening date yet.

The new location will only accept payments and orders through the Starbucks app, and drinks will only be available to-go.

The store is based off of a location that already exists in Beijing, China, called “Starbucks Now.”

The idea for the U.S. and China stores is to save customers’ time and streamline the experience of grabbing a cup of coffee.

It will work like this: Customers will need to download and open the Starbucks app, they’ll select “Pickup-Penn Plaza” as their pickup location, and when they arrive at the store, they’ll see their name on the order status board. They can grab their order once it’s ready and go.

