Starbucks announced Tuesday, it will introduce oat milk regionally and add two new dairy-free drinks to the menu.

Oat milk will come to 1,300 cafes in the Midwest, including Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota.

Starbucks also added two new dairy-free drinks to its menu. The Almondmilk Honey Flat White and the Coconutmilk Latte are now available. Both drinks are made with Starbucks' Blonde Espresso.

