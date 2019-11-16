Starbucks opens its biggest store ever

The largest Starbucks in the world opened Friday in Chicago.

The building is five stories and sits along Chicago’s famous magnificent mile.

The new Starbucks location took over the former location for Crate and Barrel.

Starbucks is calling the shop/tourist attraction a roastery where customers can check out different stages of the brewing process and explore the world of coffee.

The Chicago roastery also features specialty foods and cocktails. The store is decorated with art from local Chicago artists.

It is also the only Starbucks location, outside of Milan, to sell liquid nitrogen gelato, designed to be eaten with coffee.

