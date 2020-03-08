Starbucks will no longer fill reusable cups as coronavirus spreads

Starbucks has taken action to prevent the spread of coronavirus after more than 100,000 people across the world have become infected.

Baristas have stopped filling personal cups or "for here" mugs in stores. Starbucks, however, will continue to honor its customary 10 cent discount to customers who bring their own cups or ask for an in-store option.

Rossann Williams, president of U.S. company-operated business and Canada for Starbucks, said the company will continue to do "what is right" in a statement outlining the coronavirus actions.

"We’ll continue to do what is right for our customers and partners. Our hope – as always – is that after this is over partners will look back and say, ‘I can’t believe I work for a company that cared so much for me, my family and my community,’ Williams said.

Starbucks has increased cleaning and sanitization in all company-operated locations and provided stores with information on what to do in the event they are impacted by the virus.

