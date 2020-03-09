State Department urges U.S. citizens to avoid cruise ships amid coronavirus concerns

The U.S. State Department issued a warning for U.S. citizens looking to book a cruise.

Officials urged travelers, "particularly travelers with underlying health conditions," no to travel on a cruise ship due to the increased risk of being infected by the coronavirus.

The CDC noted an increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.

"In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, many countries have implemented strict screening procedures that have denied port entry rights to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking," the department said.

The announcement comes as passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship prepare to disembark in Oakland after one person died and 21 others tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC forced the Regal Princess cruise ship to stay offshore near South Florida until two crew members were tested for coronavirus.

The CDC urges older adults and travelers with underlying health issues to avoid situations that put them at increased risk for more severe diseases.

"This entails avoiding crowded places, avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips, and especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships," CDC officials said.

Passengers with plans to travel by cruise ship should contact their cruise line companies directly for further information and continue to monitor the Travel.state.gov website and see the latest information from the CDC.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.