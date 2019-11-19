State Mr. Football finalists announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The 2019 finalists for state Mr. Football have been announced. A handful of our area players are still alive for Tennessee's top individual high school football honor:
CLASS-5A
Elijah Young-Alcoa
CLASS-4A
Ty Youngblood-Greeneville
CLASS-3A
Grey Carroll-Alcoa
CLASS-1A
Holden Willis-Alcoa
KICKER
Zeke Rankin-Alcoa
Congratulations and good luck to all our finalists! The winners will be announced on December 2nd. Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.
Here's a full rundown of the 2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists:
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon
Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg
Holden Willis, Greenback
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
Terry Wilkins, Fairley
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Donoven McCallister, Upperman
James Moore, Stratford
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Will McDonald, Livingston Academy
Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Spencer Briggs, Gallatin
Ja’sean Parks, Beech
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Bryson Eason, Whitehaven
Conner Murphy, Blackman
Lincoln Pare, Houston
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
Nick Semptimphelter, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Elijah Howard, Baylor
Jabari Small, Briarcrest
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Luke Akers, Ravenwood
Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa
