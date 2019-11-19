State Mr. Football finalists announced

The 2019 finalists for state Mr. Football have been announced. A handful of our area players are still alive for Tennessee's top individual high school football honor:

CLASS-5A

Elijah Young-Alcoa

CLASS-4A

Ty Youngblood-Greeneville

CLASS-3A

Grey Carroll-Alcoa

CLASS-1A

Holden Willis-Alcoa

KICKER

Zeke Rankin-Alcoa

Congratulations and good luck to all our finalists! The winners will be announced on December 2nd. Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.

Here's a full rundown of the 2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists:

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon

Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg

Holden Willis, Greenback

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cooper Baugus, Peabody

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

Terry Wilkins, Fairley

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Donoven McCallister, Upperman

James Moore, Stratford

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Will McDonald, Livingston Academy

Ty Youngblood, Greeneville

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Spencer Briggs, Gallatin

Ja’sean Parks, Beech

Elijah Young, South-Doyle

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Bryson Eason, Whitehaven

Conner Murphy, Blackman

Lincoln Pare, Houston

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian

Kemari McGowan, MTCS

Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Austin Hill, ECS

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

Nick Semptimphelter, BGA

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Elijah Howard, Baylor

Jabari Small, Briarcrest

Omari Thomas, Briarcrest

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Luke Akers, Ravenwood

Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy

Zeke Rankin, Alcoa

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.