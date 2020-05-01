Sevierville clinic gets donations of PPE

A medical clinic in Sevierville says they got stocked up on personal protective equipment thanks to State Representative Timothy Hill.

Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic said they only had a few N-95 masks left along with few gowns and protective eye equipment. PPE has been in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hill's district is outside of Sevier County, but he donated items to many places in East Tennessee.

“These are the things that we need, whether it’s a gown, a mask or protective eyewear. We were very fortunate that we had some folks that wanted to participate and try to be helpful," he said.

The clinic received 50 masks, gowns and 50 pieces of eye protection equipment.

