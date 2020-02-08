State Trooper shot at in Loudon while conducting traffic stop

A State Trooper was shot at in Loudon after conducting a traffic stop on I-75 North at mile marker 75, according to the Tennessee Highway patrol.

Officials say a passing vehicle shot roughly two rounds from the car while the trooper was conducting the traffic stop.

"The Trooper nor the occupants in the traffic stop vehicle were injured. The Trooper returned to his patrol vehicle and pursued the vehicle a short distance," said Randall Marting with THP.

Other units were able to assist the Trooper in his pursuit.

The suspect was pulled over at the 77-mile marker and a Felony stop was conducted.

The suspects were taken in custody without further incident, one male, one female, and a firearm were recovered from the vehicle, according to officials.

