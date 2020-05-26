State capitol prepares for return of lawmakers amid pandemic

Tennessee lawmakers who stopped working at the state capitol during the COVID-19 shutdown are preparing to return to work.

Tennessee lawmakers left the capitol building in March and began to work remotely. Many issues that were put on hold during the shutdown will now be discussed. Officials said that the main issue to be discussed is the budget.

To prepare for the return of lawmakers and state workers, numerous safety measures have been put into place.

Inside the building will be songs encouraging a 6-foot distance between each person, water fountains blocked off, and temperature checks when people enter.

State troopers at the entrance will have a temperature reader to make sure people who enter don't have a fever.

Also, in committee rooms plexiglass-like barriers were added to separate the lawmakers.

