State cuts budget for Hunters for the Hungry program

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state funding for the Hunters for the Hungry program has been cut.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation said the state budget has shifted to help cover needed expenses for the pandemic, which has left them in the lurch.

The program said it provides more than a half a million servings of meat to Tennesseans each year. The program allows hunters to donate harvested meat to those in need.

"Without state funding, the program cannot accommodate the increased need that is sure to come, and our neighbors will go hungry," the federation said in a news release.

“There will always be a need Hunters for the Hungry can fill,” said Hunters for the Hungry program manager, Matt Simcox. “But this year, there will be more families needing help than ever before.”

If you would like to help, you can donate here.

