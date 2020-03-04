State helping tornado victims with IDs

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is helping victims impacted by the tornadoes get their IDs.

At least 25 people were killed after tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee on March 3. The storms left many injured and homes destroyed.

The state announced on March 4 they deployed two mobile units to help issue duplicate or photo ID licenses. Fees for the services will be waived.

The mobile units will be at Centennial SportsPlex at 225 25th Ave. North in Nashville and at the Cookeville Community Center at 240 Carlen Avenue.

For more information, go here.

To help victims impacted by the tornadoes, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.