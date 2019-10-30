State issues $3 million to help rural communities

The state of Tennessee will use millions of dollars in grant money to help 38 distressed and at-risk rural communities across Tennessee.

The funds were approved by the Tennessee Workforce Development Board. The Rural Initiative Funding Opportunity Announcement (RIFOA) has made $3 million in funding available to local workforce development boards to support workforce expansion efforts in the targeted counties.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development accepted grant applications from different counties to determine how much funding each recipient would receive.

The state's 15 distressed counties will split $2.1 million of the $3 million in grant money. The remaining amount will be divided among 23 counties that the state said were at-risk.

“In alignment with the Governor Lee’s priorities for Tennessee, we are excited to be able to make these funds available,” TDLWD Commissioner, Jeff McCord, said. “These grant dollars will foster the opportunity to develop and maintain a qualified workforce in the places where it is needed most.”

Each county will receive funding for specific programs that local leaders felt would help address workforce development in the area.

“The members of the Tennessee Workforce Development Board want to do everything we can to give the residents in our rural communities the skills that will allow them to help themselves to better job opportunities,” board chairman Tim Berry said.

Officials said programs funded by the grants will create greater opportunities for residents in these counties to take part in skills training in high-demand growth sectors.

More information about the grants issued for each county can be found here.

