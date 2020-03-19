State lawmakers consider dropping testing requirements, shortening school year

State lawmakers in the House and Senate are set to consider waiving several requirements for all Tennessee schools, in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

If passed, the bill would do the following:

- Allow schools to end their school year without 180 days of instruction.

- Suspend the requirement for the 2019-20 spring administration of the TNReady and end-of-course assessments. Schools and districts would be allowed to continue with testing if they choose, but none would be required.

- Teacher evaluations, student final grades and school district assessments would be unaffected by any testing, unless including a score leads to a higher grade.

The bill, HB218 / SB2672, passed through committees in the House and Senate on Wednesday.

