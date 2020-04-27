State of Tenn. begins reopening, plan for Knoxville and Knox County to be released

Governor Bill Lee allowed the state of Tennessee to begin the reopening process Monday, but Knox County and the City of Knoxville are waiting until May 1.

According to officials, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knoxville Mayor Inya Kincannon are set to make an announcement Monday morning at 10 a.m. with details about plans for reopening.

“Tennesseans pulled together to flatten the curve, and it is time for people to begin to get back to work and back to their businesses,” Lee said. “We are pursuing a careful, measured approach to reopening our economy that does not depend on heavy-handed mandates but instead provides practical tools for businesses of all sizes.”

