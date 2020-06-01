State offers streamlined service for job seekers

More than 170,000 jobs are open in Tennessee, according to the state's website.

The Tennessee Talent Exchange is a streamlined survey looking to connect jobless Tennesseans with companies looking to hire. They work with the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association, Tennessee Retail Association, and Hospitality TN.

TGCSA will distribute your information to local employers and base recommendations on your location. The companies include Home Depot, Food City, Ingles, Kroger, Auto Zone, PepsiCo, Target, among others.

To fill out the survey head to their website.