GRAPHIC: Kentucky Police investigating animal molestation case

You may have seen it shared on Facebook. A Kentucky animal rescue center claims a dog was molested in Leslie County.

"There was a complaint that came in advising that a dog had been injured," said KSP Public Affairs Officer Jody Sims.

Kentucky State Police are now investigating, but have not arrested anyone yet because they only consider the dog injured.

"The trooper that is investigating this has also been in contact with the commonwealth's attorney's office in Leslie County," said Sims.

However, troopers will still conduct interviews and wait for test results to come back in order to prove it was abused.

"Through the investigation, if there's anything that arises or any details that come about that show that this dog was criminally assaulted or contacted then the appropriate charges will be filed," said Sims.

Police said they talked to the person who reportedly molested the dog and that person is cooperating.

The Chairman of the Board of a local animal shelter commented on what it is like having to work around animals that are injured or abused.

"It takes a very hard toll on them. Even to the point that they want to give up because the cruelty is so bad," said Tammy Noble with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter.

Kentucky Dachshund Rescue, Inc. posted on Facebook about the dog, Homer, on Wednesday. Rescue staff says Homer had a broken tail and nerve damage when they took him in. An updated post on Friday said the dachshund will eventually have his tail amputated and that his nerve damage is permanent.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The following photos are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

