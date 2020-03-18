State to help small businesses impacted by coronavirus closures

Governor Bill Lee announced help could be coming to small businesses in Tennessee that are being negatively impacted by coronavirus closures.

Gov. Lee made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday.

More than 94 percent of Tennessee's private sector is made of small businesses with less than 50 employees, the governor said.

The governor said a request for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance has been submitted to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The loan would provide statewide relief opportunities for Tennesseans. One the request is approved, all Tennessee small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have suffered economically because of the coronavirus will be eligible to apply for a loan of up to $2 million per applicant.

Small businesses which are ready to explore these efforts should visit www.SBA.gov. Additional information can be found here.

