State to help those quarantined, unemployed during coronavirus outbreak

Governor Bill Lee announced new ways the state plans to help people impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor said that $10 million in grants will be used to help child care facilities throughout Tennessee to help manage the burden placed on families after schools closed throughout the state.

Lee said that TANF (Tennessee Assistance for Needy Families) will be helping. The state will lessen TANF restrictions allowing a family of five that has experienced a job loss assistance of up to $1,000.

The Tennessee Department of Labor will allow those who have been quarantined or have lost their jobs to receive unemployment benefits.

