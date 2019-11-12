State wants your feedback on Tennessee's math standards

The Tennessee Board of Education is asking for your feedback on state K-12 math academic standards.

“Academic standards set a key baseline for what all Tennessee students should know and be able to do at the end of a course or school year,” said Dr. Sara Morrison, executive director for the State Board of Education. “These standards drive curricular decisions in districts and set the expectations for what our state assessments evaluate. Input from educators, parents, and community members in Tennessee help make the standards strong and aligned with our students’ needs for success later in life.”

