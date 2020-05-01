Tennessee 'working backlog' of unemployment claims

State officials said Friday afternoon they are still working through a backlog of unemployment claims from Tennessee.

Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord told media that the state had paid 300,000 claims as of this week.

He added that the department had updated its system so they could process claims faster and that it was still working on the backlog.

More than 40,000 unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Find out how to file for unemployment here.

