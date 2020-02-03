Statewide high school basketball rankings (Week of Feb. 3)

BOYS:
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cleveland (12) 24-0 146 1
2. Houston (3) 21-3 135 2
3. Mt. Juliet 29-2 108 4
4. Science Hill 24-2 90 5
5. Memphis East 16-5 88 6
6. Whitehaven 19-2 87 3
7. Maryville 20-3 66 7
8. Oak Ridge 18-3 47 8
9. Blackman 15-3 37 9
10. Dickson County 17-3 7 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (11) 23-0 146 1
2. Wooddale (4) 17-6 124 2
3. Upperman 21-2 114 3
4. Tyner Academy 18-2 103 4
5. Community 23-1 85 6
6. Covington 21-3 71 7
7. Pearl-Cohn 15-3 64 8
8. East Nashville 15-3 58 5
9. Howard 19-6 17 10
10. Sullivan South 22-3 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Scott County 14.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. McKenzie (9) 21-3 142 2
2. Booker T. Washington (4) 17-4 127 1
3. Madison Academic (2) 22-2 125 4
4. Clay County 21-3 91 5
5. Fayetteville 18-3 86 3
6. Monterey 21-4 79 6
7. Loretto 17-5 55 8
(tie) MAHS 13-6 55 7
9. Eagleville 17-5 37 9
10. West Carroll 17-5 22 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Briarcrest (15) 18-5 150 1
2. MBA 17-5 131 2
3. Knoxville Catholic 17-4 121 3
4. Ensworth 18-5 107 4
5. Brentwood Academy 12-5 91 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Lausanne Collegiate (11) 18-4 144 1
2. Bell Buckle (4) 22-2 138 2
3. Goodpasture 20-3 110 3
4. Boyd Buchanan 20-4 88 5
5. Knoxville Webb 17-6 63 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 26. First Assembly Christian 23.
GIRLS:
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bradley Central (13) 19-3 145 1
2. Beech (1) 20-1 124 2
3. Houston (1) 18-3 113 3
4. Brentwood 17-1 96 4
5. Bearden 21-2 90 5
6. Arlington 21-5 80 6
7. Blackman 17-5 54 7
8. Stone Memorial 21-2 36 9
9. Whitehaven 17-3 33 8
10. Page 19-1 30 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Macon County (14) 22-1 149 1
2. Westmoreland 22-3 116 2
3. Upperman 21-3 113 3
4. Northview Academy 21-2 95 4
5. Westview 20-3 93 5
6. Grainger 21-2 77 7
7. Sullivan Central 23-2 70 6
8. Nolensville (1) 17-4 46 8
9. Covington 20-4 33 9
10. Dyersburg 16-5 9 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenfield (15) 23-0 150 1
2. Summertown 20-3 127 3
3. Clarkrange 23-3 110 2
4. Loretto 19-3 109 4
5. Pickett County 22-2 97 5
6. Huntingdon 20-4 70 6
7. Cloudland 19-3 50 9
8. Gibson County 18-7 43 8
9. North Greene 19-6 26 7
10. Wartburg Central 18-3 18 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ensworth (15) 19-0 150 1
2. Brentwood Academy 17-5 130 2
3. Briarcrest 19-5 116 3
4. Baylor 21-5 104 5
5. Hutchison School 14-4 92 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Trinity Christian Academy (14) 22-1 149 1
2. Goodpasture (1) 22-3 131 2
3. CPA 20-3 120 3
4. Clarksville Academy 23-3 98 5
5. Northpoint 18-4 63 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Harding Academy 19.