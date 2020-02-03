Statewide high school basketball rankings (Week of Feb. 3)

BOYS:

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Cleveland (12) 24-0 146 1

2. Houston (3) 21-3 135 2

3. Mt. Juliet 29-2 108 4

4. Science Hill 24-2 90 5

5. Memphis East 16-5 88 6

6. Whitehaven 19-2 87 3

7. Maryville 20-3 66 7

8. Oak Ridge 18-3 47 8

9. Blackman 15-3 37 9

10. Dickson County 17-3 7 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Jackson South Side (11) 23-0 146 1

2. Wooddale (4) 17-6 124 2

3. Upperman 21-2 114 3

4. Tyner Academy 18-2 103 4

5. Community 23-1 85 6

6. Covington 21-3 71 7

7. Pearl-Cohn 15-3 64 8

8. East Nashville 15-3 58 5

9. Howard 19-6 17 10

10. Sullivan South 22-3 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Scott County 14.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. McKenzie (9) 21-3 142 2

2. Booker T. Washington (4) 17-4 127 1

3. Madison Academic (2) 22-2 125 4

4. Clay County 21-3 91 5

5. Fayetteville 18-3 86 3

6. Monterey 21-4 79 6

7. Loretto 17-5 55 8

(tie) MAHS 13-6 55 7

9. Eagleville 17-5 37 9

10. West Carroll 17-5 22 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Briarcrest (15) 18-5 150 1

2. MBA 17-5 131 2

3. Knoxville Catholic 17-4 121 3

4. Ensworth 18-5 107 4

5. Brentwood Academy 12-5 91 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Lausanne Collegiate (11) 18-4 144 1

2. Bell Buckle (4) 22-2 138 2

3. Goodpasture 20-3 110 3

4. Boyd Buchanan 20-4 88 5

5. Knoxville Webb 17-6 63 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 26. First Assembly Christian 23.

GIRLS:

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Bradley Central (13) 19-3 145 1

2. Beech (1) 20-1 124 2

3. Houston (1) 18-3 113 3

4. Brentwood 17-1 96 4

5. Bearden 21-2 90 5

6. Arlington 21-5 80 6

7. Blackman 17-5 54 7

8. Stone Memorial 21-2 36 9

9. Whitehaven 17-3 33 8

10. Page 19-1 30 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Macon County (14) 22-1 149 1

2. Westmoreland 22-3 116 2

3. Upperman 21-3 113 3

4. Northview Academy 21-2 95 4

5. Westview 20-3 93 5

6. Grainger 21-2 77 7

7. Sullivan Central 23-2 70 6

8. Nolensville (1) 17-4 46 8

9. Covington 20-4 33 9

10. Dyersburg 16-5 9 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greenfield (15) 23-0 150 1

2. Summertown 20-3 127 3

3. Clarkrange 23-3 110 2

4. Loretto 19-3 109 4

5. Pickett County 22-2 97 5

6. Huntingdon 20-4 70 6

7. Cloudland 19-3 50 9

8. Gibson County 18-7 43 8

9. North Greene 19-6 26 7

10. Wartburg Central 18-3 18 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Ensworth (15) 19-0 150 1

2. Brentwood Academy 17-5 130 2

3. Briarcrest 19-5 116 3

4. Baylor 21-5 104 5

5. Hutchison School 14-4 92 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Trinity Christian Academy (14) 22-1 149 1

2. Goodpasture (1) 22-3 131 2

3. CPA 20-3 120 3

4. Clarksville Academy 23-3 98 5

5. Northpoint 18-4 63 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Harding Academy 19.