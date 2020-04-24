Stay at home orders have Texas girl in her feelings

It can be hard to find the words to describe our feelings about what's happening in the world these days. One Texas girl not only found the words but printed them neatly on a worksheet.

Laney Wilson, 5, stays with her aunt, Amanda Morris Smith in Harleton, Texas while her parents Jeffrey and Amy Wilson are at work. Smith shared a photo of the completed assignment on social media.

"Laney came up with the sentences and spelled this all with no help. Not bad for somebody who hasn't started school. I think somebody is over quarantine," Smith wrote, adding laughing face emojis.

According to KLTV, as part of her regular "school" time, the gifted 5-year-old was asked to come up with sentences using five vocabulary words that included, "game," "home," and "like."

The sentences she chose reveal a talent for penmanship, a love of baseball, and her real feelings about staying home during the pandemic.

The letter says:

"A game of baseball is fun."

"Staying at home is not fun."

"I do not like staying at home."

"Dad wants to stay home."

Laney's family said they are looking forward to the day when they can watch her playing T-ball again.

