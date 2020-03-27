"Stay home for now:" Pigeon Forge mayor asks visitors to cancel trips

The mayor of Pigeon Forge took to social media to ask visitors to reschedule their plans to visit the city and to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a video posted to the My Pigeon Forge Facebook, Mayor David Wear said, "We're doing everything we possibly can to stop the spread of COVID-19 here in our community."

Wear said, in light of Governor Lee asking community's to do their part in flattening the curve, "We love seeing you here in Pigeon Forge, but for now, it's just not the time."

Citing the safety of visitors and residents, he said, "If you're considering a trip to Pigeon Forge, please, reschedule to protect all of us. I'm asking you to stay home for now."

My Pigeon Forge said if you have upcoming plans to visit, contact your lodging property directly.

