Severe Weather Awareness Week: Stay informed to stay safe

Weather radios are must-have in your home "safe spot" in case of severe weather, but there are ways to stay informed no matter where you are.

The WVLT Weather application for your cell phone or tablet is a perfect example of how far technology has come in being able to keep up with weather alerts.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley recommends downloading this on your phone, but then going into the settings so it is setup to share what you want to know. You can choose to only have severe weather notifications, or add in precipitation and lightning to know if heavy rain or a storm is getting close. This hits on some major topics in this Severe Weather Awareness Week.

What Haley said she likes about the app is you can choose where the notifications are focused as well. You can turn on that location setting and get alerts for your exact spot, but you can also add cities important to you. If you work in a different town, you'd want to know the weather for that location as well. Or, if you're traveling you can add that city to your locations and then delete when you're home from the trip. This keeps you informed while on the go.

Now, we can and do lose power at times so it's important to have a way to keep up with weather alerts without draining our phone batteries. That's where NOAA weather radios are very important. There are instructions with each one to scan it and set it up for your local National Weather Service office's radio signal. You'll want to keep a radio in your safe place for severe weather, which is the lowest level of your home away from windows.

If you're getting a new one, WVLT Weather recommends some updated versions that include things like a crank, so you don't have to worry if it has batteries.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.