"Stay off the roads if possible." TDOT says

As severe weather moves in and road conditions become worse, Mark Nagi with TDOT explains that East Tennessee residents should use extreme caution.

"Better yet, stay off the roads if possible as standing water will likely occur in some areas," said Nagi.

