StayHumble: Tyler Childers helps cleaning crew after concert

A viral Facebook photo shows that even Grammy-nominated artists will sometimes pitch in to help clean up after a concert.

Appalachian Wireless Arena's assistant general manager Larry Miller posted a photo of Eastern Kentucky native Tyler Childers holding a broom after a three-day concert series in Pikeville.

"FYI...if you weren't a fan before you need to be now!" Miller wrote. "The guy with the broom helping The Appalachian Wireless Arena Cleaning Crew is none other than Tyler Childers himself. #stayhumble."

The photo had 5.3 thousand shares and 2.3 thousand reactions as of Thursday morning.

Childers was only 13 years old when he started writing songs and performing for friends. He released the album "Purgatory" in 2017, and his album "Country Squire" debuted at number one on Billboard's country albums chart. He also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.