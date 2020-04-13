Staying connected at a distance

During a time of social distancing, families have started to rely on technology to communicate.

WVLT Multimedia Journalist Abby Kousouris always plays games with her family when they get together.

"My grandmother used to always make sure her grandchildren knew how to play gin rummy before they were 7. That was her main goal and I think she achieved it with all 7 of them," said Ann Bengal, Abby's grandmother.

Visits with each other usually entail board games, card games, or computer games. It’s all about the competition during family gatherings.

Despite the distance, the Kousouris family found a way to have fun while playing on the Facebook Messenger App.

One of their favorite games involves catching flying hamburgers in your mouth.

"It’s been different and it’s been fun but it’s not bad for us because we have the technology thing going and we can stream and talk to other people," said Charles, her grandfather..

There's also a tennis game, a space game, and ring toss game they really enjoy. If you win, you get a trophy. Abby said they try to play a game at least a few times a week.

"We have to adapt and hopefully everything will get back to normal," said Charles.

These games might look different than the games we played in the past, but the laughter is still there. "Even in a time of distancing, we've never been closer," Abby said.

